Nayagarh Police again nab absconding undertrial prisoner

Nayagarh: After giving police a slip for three times, the absconding undertrial prisoner (UTP) of Khandapada sub-jail in Nayagarh district was again arrested near his native village today.

According to sources, the accused Tapan Rout was arrested from Fategarh area in the district in connection with raping a minor girl. However, he fled from police custody three times right under the nose of police personnel.

Following this, Nayagarh SP Sashi Bhusan Satpathy had on Sunday suspended seven police officials including two jail wardens for dereliction of duty.

As per reports, Rout was being taken to a local court for trial on August 9 when he escaped. Reportedly the five police personnel were present at the spot when the criminal gave them a slip. Prior to that, the UTP had escaped from the sub-jail.

Notably, it was the third time when Tapan escaped from police custody.

