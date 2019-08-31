Naxals slit village naib sarpanch’s throat in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada: The naib sarpanch of a village in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district was killed by Naxals at his home, the police said on Saturday.

A group of ten to fifteen armed rebels stormed the house of the sarpanch of Choteguda village and slit his throat on Friday night.

Locals on Saturday morning spotted the blood-soaked body lying on the village road and immediately alerted the cops about the same.

It is suspected that the brutal murder happened after the announcement of re-poll dates in the area, sources said.

