Naxal camp busted in Deogarh, explosive items seized

Deogarh: The 12th battalion of the CRPF unearthed a Maoist camp during a special combing operation in Kansar reserve forest of Deogarh district today.

Acting on reliable inputs of Naxal movement under Reamal police limits, the 12th battalion of the CRPF launched a special operation for two days from Sunday. During the search, the security forces came across the rebel camp hidden in the rocky terrain near Sodo village.

The troopers recovered several explosive materials including 43 commercial electric detonators, 45 gelatin sticks and Naxal literature from the camp.

The B/12bn of Jamankira (Sambalpur) and D/12bn of Tuhilamal (Deogarh) participated in the special combing operation covering Sambalpur and Deogarh border.

In view of the ensuing tactical counter offensive campaign (TCOC) of Naxals and elections in the state, the Naxal movement is likely to increase. Accordingly, the anti-Naxal operation has been intensified to ensure peace and tranquility in the insurgency-hit region.