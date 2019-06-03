Nawazuddin Siddiqui roped in as lead in Netflix’s Serious Men

Mumbai: Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has bagged another Netflix project with their upcoming film, Serious Men. After Sacred Games, this will be Siddique’s second outing with Netflix.

Netflix’s Serious Men is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name and will be directed by Sudhir Mishra and Produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment.

The film is about a wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin’s highly successful crime thriller Sacred Games’ sequel that also features Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey among others is soon to be released on Netflix.

