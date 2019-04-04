Navy to acquire advanced submarines to counter China in Indian Ocean

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the growing presence of China in Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy will acquire 6 advanced submarines worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

According to reports, the global tender process has been initiated by the Navy. The sources said the initial Expression of Interest was issued to foreign vendors who wish to take part in this programme.

The reports said under Project 75-India, the Navy plans to build six conventional diesel-electric submarines which would be almost 50 per cent bigger than the Scorpene class submarines.

These submarines are currently being built at the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after clearing the procurement of these submarines in the Defence Acquisition Council meeting has appointed a Navy officer as in-charge of the project

According to sources in the Indian Navy, it is being planned that a mix of nuclear as well as conventional submarines in the fleet will patrol the area stretching between the Malacca Straits and the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy runs more than 100 submarines and surface warships. Pakistani Navy has around 20 of these, sources said.