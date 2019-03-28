Navy sailor dies during firing drills onboard INS Gomati

By pragativadinewsservice
Navy sailor injured during firing drills dies
New Delhi: A 21-year-old Navy sailor died after suffering critical injuries while carrying out combat weapon firing drills onboard INS Gomati.

Mohan Raj, who hailed from Katpudi in Tamil Nadu, was Seaman First Class, of the Indian Navy.

“Mohan Raj suffered grave injury whilst carrying out combat weapon firing drills at sea,” a statement of the Ministry of Defence said.

The sailor was airlifted from the ship to the nearest naval hospital INHS Asvini, Mumbai by a Seaking helicopter. However, he succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the incident.

Mohan Raj is survived by his parents and two siblings, the statement added.

pragativadinewsservice
