Navy on high alert along coastline to prevent Pak terror attack

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has sounded high alert along the coastline to prevent possible terror attack from Pakistan through sea, according to reports.

Senior officials who preferred anonymity said Indian Navy is on high alert in anticipation of a possible terror strike through 7514 km coastline. This might occur following scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

According to reports the Indian intelligence has reported movement of terrorist like Rauf Azhgar, brother of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in recent days.

The agencies have also warned about a possible terror attack in the hinterland outside Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be recalled that Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that the army was “prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill its obligations” to the people of Kashmir.