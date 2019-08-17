Navroz Mubarak: Parsi New Year celebrated today

Mumbai: It is a special day for the Parsi community today as they celebrate their New Year. The Parsi new year, also known as Navroz, is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Iranian calendar.

Although today marks the Parsi New Year, many people from the community who live in Iran celebrated the event on March 31. It is believed that the celebration goes way back about 3,000 years.

It marks a new beginning and is celebrated with much fervour. People clean and decorate their homes, dress up in traditional attires, and visit fire temples to pray for prosperity and seek forgiveness for their sins.

Traditional Parsi delicacies like dhansak, meethi sev dahi, prawns, farcha, machchi no patio, berry pulao, lagan nu custard are prepared as part of the festivities.

In India, majority of the Parsi community resides in Mumbai and Gujarat, where a regional holiday is observed on this day. Since people in India and Pakistan follow the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not take into account leap years, the Parsi New Year is celebrated in these countries about 200 days after it is celebrated across the world. However, the Iranian calendar across the world marks the Persian New Year on Spring Equinox.

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani took to Twitter to wish her followers on Parsi New Year.

Prayers for good health, success & happiness for all. Navroz Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/W5UwPPeynI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 17, 2019



