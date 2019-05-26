Naveen’s swearing-in-ceremony on May 29, legislature party meeting today

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik will be sworn-in as Odisha Chief Minister on May 29 for a fifth consecutive term, informed the party on Saturday.

Naveen Patnaik will take oath as Chief Minister outside the Raj Bhavan. The swearing ceremony of BJD which will form the government for the fifth straight term will be held at the Idco Exhibition Ground here.

The elaborate ceremony for the oath of office of the newly-elected government will be administered by Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying for the ministerial berths is underway at Naveen Niwas since yesterday.

On the other hand, the party’s spokesperson, Sasmit Patra, informed that the newly-elected BJD legislators will hold a meeting on Sunday to elect their new leader.

After the meeting, the BJD president will meet the Governor at Raj Bhawan and formally request him to allow the formation of the new government.

Patnaik has continued his grip over Odisha with his party, BJD, winning 112 Assembly seats in the 147-member House. The conch party also bagged 12 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.