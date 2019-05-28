Naveen’s New Cabinet: 10 New Faces Get Ministerial Berths

Bhubaneswar: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal appointed 11 Cabinet Ministers and nine Ministers of state on the recommendation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal appointed 11 Cabinet Ministers and nine ministers of State, on the recommendation of the Chief Minister. Thus, the strength of the Council of Ministers is 22 including the Chief Minister which is within the 15% of the strength of the assembly as prescribed by the Sarkaria Commission,” a press communiqué issued by the Raj Bhawan said.

“They will be sworn in at 10.30 am on 29th May at Exhibition Ground, Unit-III Bhubaneswar,” the statement added.

Chief Minister: Naveen Patnaik

Ministers: Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikrarn Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Niranjan Pujari, Padmanabha Behera, Pratap Jena, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marndi, Susanta Singh, Naba Kishore Das andTukuni Sahu

Ministers of State:

Ashok Chandra Panda, Samir Ranjan Dash, Jvoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and JasIannath Saraka.