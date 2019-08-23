Naveen’s Grand Plan for Puri, Announces Rs 500 Crore Package

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a package of Rs 500 crore to develop Puri as a World Heritage city. The package has been focused on a range of modernisation plans that include infra development, multi-lane road, bridges, multi-level parking, amenities, the revival of Musa river, rehabilitation of the affected in the security zone, renovation of lakes and Matha defining initiative.

It may be informed that the Odisha Chief Minister had recently announced various projects for Puri at a cost of Rs 265 crore under ABADHA scheme.

Chairing a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here today, the Chief Minister said that infrastructure development of Puri is crucial to make it an attractive World Heritage city. Considering the present security environment, it is highly essential to strengthen the security features of the Shree Jagannath Temple. There can be no compromise on the security of the Puri temple. The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Puri city to consider Puri Temple security as a service and cooperate in the initiatives of the Government.

The following decisions have been taken at the meeting.