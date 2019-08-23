Naveen’s Grand Plan for Puri, Announces Rs 500 Crore Package

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a package of Rs 500 crore to develop Puri as a World Heritage city. The package has been focused on a range of modernisation plans that include infra development, multi-lane road, bridges, multi-level parking, amenities, the revival of Musa river, rehabilitation of the affected in the security zone, renovation of lakes and Matha defining initiative.
It may be informed that the Odisha Chief Minister had recently announced various projects for Puri at a cost of Rs 265 crore under ABADHA scheme.
Chairing a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here today, the Chief Minister said that infrastructure development of Puri is crucial to make it an attractive World Heritage city. Considering the present security environment, it is highly essential to strengthen the security features of the Shree Jagannath Temple. There can be no compromise on the security of the Puri temple. The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Puri city to consider Puri Temple security as a service and cooperate in the initiatives of the Government.
The following decisions have been taken at the meeting.
- New link road connectivity from Puri bypass from Malatipatpur to Jagganath Ballav Matha at a cost of Rs.190 crore. This 1.5 Km iconic link will be connected by a Trumpet Bridge (Shree Setu Project).
- The Jagganath Ballav Matha will be developed as an attractive pilgrim centre with multi-level car parking, amenities, commercial and meditation space and multi-modal hub at a cost of Rs.180 crore.
- Musa river will be revived and connected to Mangala river at a cost of Rs.85 crore. The focus will be on restoring natural ecology, recreational activities at the river edge, green wage and network o lakes.
- Atharnala will be developed as an iconic pedestrian heritage bridge with the support of ASI.
- A lake will be developed on 28 acres of land at a cost of Rs.35 crore.
- Security zone and Redefining of Mathas – the Mathas of Puri have a traditional link with the temple rituals. The Government is quite careful with a seamless continuation of this special tradition. Therefore, the Mathas coming under the security zone will be redefined. The CM has stressed on the conservation of ancient artefacts of the Mathas.
- The shops and houses coming under security zone will be shifted. In addition to the rehabilitation package, the Government will provide house and shop to the affected as the case may be.
- Many heritage lakes of Puri such as Sweta Ganga, Markanda, Narendra and Indradyumna will be renovated and heritage sites will be preserved The Chief Minister has directed to complete all these projects in two years. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation will take responsibility for these projects.
- The meeting was attended by Law Minister, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner D.G.P., Law Secretary, Puri Collector, Central Zone DIG and Puri S.P.