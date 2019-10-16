Naveen’s Birthday: 12,325 units of blood collected under ‘Jeevan Bindu’ programme

Bhubaneswar: On the 74th birth anniversary of Biju Janata Dal Supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, the BJD organised blood donation camps across Odisha under its ‘Jeevan Bindu’ programme.

According to a press note from the saffron party, the blood donation camps were organised in 77 places across the state today in which a total of 12,325 units of blood was collected.

Of these places, Athagarh topped in the collection with 672 units of blood followed by Berhampur-616 and Rourklea-511. Similarly, in Cuttack district 1534 units of blood was collected followed by Mayurbhanj-1239 and Ganjam-1198.

In Bhubaneswar, the camp was organised at the party’s state headquarters, where 371 blood donors showed up. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also stood present in the Jeevan Bindu programme and present flowers & certificates to the voluntary blood donors along with wishes.