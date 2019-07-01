Naveen writes to PM Modi, repeats plea to stop Polavaram project

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop construction work of Polavaram project till all pending issues are resolved.

In a letter to PM Modi, Patnaik reiterated that if the construction work on Polavaram Project is not stopped forthwith, it will have immense adverse impact on the people living in the tribal district of Malkangiri in Odisha.

“The submergence of tribal villages resulting in mass displacement of primitive tribals, flooding of fertile agricultural lands and submergence of large extent of forest area would be irreversible consequences,” the CM wrote in the letter.

Patnaik said all these consequences can be avoided if an opportunity is given for a final resolution of the dispute pending before the Supreme Court. He suggested that the Polavaram Project can be reformulated as per GWDT award without causing large scale submergence in the states of Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The pointed out that the Environmental Clearance was given to the Project on 25.10.2005, without conducting the public hearing in the affected areas of Malkangiri district.

The CM said he had written to former Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Harsh Vardhan, requesting to stop the construction of Polavaram Project. However, the “Stop Work Order” was kept in abeyance repeatedly disregarding the concerns of Odisha.

“If the project is allowed to be completed before the resolution of all the pending issues, it will cause permanent Injury to the interest of the State of Odisha and its people,” the CM said.

” I would earnestly request you to kindly intervene in the matter and give appropriate directions to stop the construction work of the Polavaram Project immediately until all the pending Issues are resolved,” the CM added.