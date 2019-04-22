Naveen visits Capital Hospital to see injured Ananta Narayan Jena

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday visited Capital Hospital here to see party’s Bhubaneswar (Central) assembly candidate Ananta Narayan Jena who was injured in a bomb attack in Jharapada area yesterday.

Amidst the hectic marathon campaigning for his party, the Biju Janata Dal Chief, reached the hospital and meet Ananta who is undergoing treatment in the Hospital. Patnaik also wished for his speedy recovery.

Patnaik, who stayed at the hospital for some minutes, took stock of the situation and enquired the doctors about Ananta’s health condition. He then left for his campaigning.

According to sources, Jena, the former mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), was travelling in a Maruti car when few miscreants hurled bombs at him.

Jena was rescued and admitted to Capital Hospital as he sustained multiple injuries in the attack. Ananta’s associate, who was present in the four-wheeler, also sustained minor injuries.

Notably, the attack was an instance of poll violence ahead of the third phase election where Bhubaneswar goes to the polls on April 23. Hours before attack on Jena, Jagannath Pradhan— the BJP candidate for Bhubaneswar (Central) assembly- had alleged of bomb attack on him.

