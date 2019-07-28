Naveen, Vinay’s performances a silver lining as Haryana Steelers face first loss

Mumbai: The Haryana Steelers faced their first loss of the season when they went down 41-21 after a valiant fight against Dabang Delhi K.C in Mumbai on Sunday. Naveen and Vinay were the silver linings for the Haryana team with nine and five points respectively in the match.

The Dabang Delhi K.C got off to a good start through raids from Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar. They helped their team take a four-point lead at 6-2 in the third minute of the game. Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan carried out a tackle in the fifth minute and Vinay pulled off a raid in the sixth minute in a bid to get us back on to the scoresheet.

The Haryana defense unit pulled off a couple of tackle points in the first half which helped the team stay in the contest. However, Naveen Kumar scored a few precious raid points which helped Delhi end the first half at 15-10.

Haryana’s Arun Kumar HN pulled off a successful raid early on in the second half, but the Dabang Delhi team continued to build on their lead.

The Steelers tried to put up a good fight to their raiding threats but with few close calls going the opposing team’s way, their lead kept on getting wider and wider.

Naveen scored a few raid points for Haryana Steelers in the second half, but they couldn’t find a way to get closer to Delhi’s score. Chandran Ranjit recorded a Super 10 in the dying minutes of the match as Dabang Delhi K.C clinched their third win of this season.

The Haryana Steelers may have lost the match, but they fought until the end. They will certainly look to bounce back in their next match when they face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai on Wednesday, 31 July, 2019.