Naveen urges Union HRD Minister to reconsider CBSE exam fee hike

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrote to Union HRD Minister requesting him to ask the CBSE authorities to reconsider the decision of “sharp hike in CBSE examination fee”.

“You may be aware that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has recently caused a sharp hike in the examination fees of Class X and Class XII students causing resentment among parents and other stakeholders,” Naveen wrote in the letter addressed to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

“The abnormal rise, especially of the fees in respect of SC and ST students by 24 times has come as a shock,” Patnaik stated in the letter.

The CM said Odisha government has opened CBSE affiliated schools in rural areas for economically & socially underprivileged sections and this decision is bound to result in acute hardship for them.

“Therefore, I request you to prevail upon CHSE to reconsider their decision in the interest of people,” Patnaik stated, adding, I hope and trust you will look into the matter personally and do the needful.

