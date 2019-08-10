Naveen urges MEA for safe return of 10 Odias detained in Thailand

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of 10 Odias who were detained in Thailand.

As many as 50 Indians including 10 from Odisha were detained in Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok of Thailand. The detained youths from Odisha had gone to Thailand for tourism purpose.

The authorities have alleged taken away their passports. The authorities also did not reveal about the reason behind the detention.

Expressing concern over it, the Odisha CM urged the ministry of external affairs and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to look into the pleas of the detained Indians and ensure their safe return to India.

Urge @MEAIndia & @DrSJaiShankar to look into the plea and ensure safe return of youths from #Odisha. https://t.co/woilLoxvj5 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 10, 2019

