Naveen urges Centre to postpone JEE (Advanced) registration date

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Ministry of Human Resources to postpone the JEE (Advanced) registration date by 10 days.

In a letter addressed to Union Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar, the Odisha CM urged to postpone JEE (Advanced) registration date citing non-availability of internet services at many places post-Cyclone Fani.

As you are aware, the extremely severe cyclone FANI had hit Odisha on 3rd May, which disrupted mobile and data connectivity in many districts. Due to non-availability of the Internet at many locations in Odisha after Fani, the brilliant Odia students have not been able to register their names online for the Examination. In view of the disruption caused by FANI cyclone, it is necessary to extend the Registration date by at least 10 days,” Patnaik stated in the letter.

Notably, the JEE (Advanced) 2019 to get admission into IITs will be held on 27th May 2019. For this purpose, the eligible candidates have to register their names online. The period of registration is from 3rd May to 9th May 2019.

It may be pertinent to point out that All India NEET Examination was also postponed for Odisha students, which has been already held for other States on request of Government of Odisha.