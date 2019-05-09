Naveen urges Centre to assess damages in Puri Srimandir, Konark Sun Temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Centre to depute teams to assess the damages caused to Puri Srimandir and Konark Sun Temple.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of State (I/C) of Culture, Mahesh Sharma, Patnaik stated that significant damage has been caused to the infrastructure of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and Sun Temple in Konark.

In view of the upcoming Rath Yatra scheduled for July 4, the Odisha CM has urged the Union Minister to depute a high-level team of experts, especially from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), to assess the damages caused to these structures.

“As ASI is the concerned agency for maintenance and upkeep of these world famous temple sites, I would request you to consider deputing a high level of experts to assess the damages caused to these structures so that appropriate remedial measures can be undertaken by the ASI at the earliest, especially keeping in view the Rath Yatra scheduled on 4th July this year,” Patnaik concluded.

