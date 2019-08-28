Naveen Urges Centre For Immediate Release Of Pending PDS Subsidy

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Centre for the immediate release of the pending subsidy of the public distribution system (PDS).

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, the Odisha CM apprised: “While Odisha Government has been furnishing utilisation certificates to claim a quarterly provisional subsidy of the public distribution system (PDS), the Centre’s funding has been irregular and un-patterned. Due to delay in the release of subsidy, Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation has incurred an outstanding liability of Rs 2,123 crore towards provisional subsidy from 2017-18.”

The advance subsidy as due to the State for the quarter ending September 30, is Rs 1,345 crore. The delay in the release of funds has resulted in increased bank borrowing and interest burden on Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation.”Government of Odisha undertakes procurement of paddy on behalf of Government of India through its agencies. Being a Decentralised Procurement State since 2003-04, we meet our requirement under Targeted Public Distribution System and other Welfare Schemes,” Patnaik pointed out in the letter.

The responsibility assigned by Government of India under DCP comprises of procurement, storage and distribution. The cost pertaining to the entire operations consist of MSP, taxes as payable and other incidental expenditure incurred in acquisition and distribution, it stated.

“The MoU between Odisha and the Centre for this purpose in October 2015 lays mechanism for zero financial liability on the procuring agencies with regard to permissible items of cost to be borne by the Central Government,” the Chief Minister added.

Patnaik sought the Union Minister’s personal attention on this matter and requested him to take measures for one-time clearance of outstanding dues of the State. This shall include interest burden which is due to delay in the release of subsidy. The Odisha CM also requested Paswan to take measures for adherence to the stipulation of the MoU in the matter of release of advance provisional subsidy to Odisha.

