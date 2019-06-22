Naveen unveils Food Hazard Atlas for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled a Food Hazard Atlas for Odisha during the State-level Natural Calamity Committee meeting held at the state secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is a flood-prone state. Flooding causes extensive damage to life and property every year.

“This atlas will help identify the disaster-prone areas of the state so that necessary plans could be made to tackle the issue,” the CM said, adding that the atlas will specifically help in flood management.

It is worth mentioning here that the Food Hazard Atlas has been made after ascertaining data of floods during 2000-2018. It was also learned that around 14 lakh ha agricultural land is affected by floods every year.

The atlas could help identify the most-affected area to be kept in focus. The atlas has been prepared by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO, Hyderabad and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi, I&PR and Irrigation Minister Raghunandan Das, Director of NRSC (ISRO) Dr Dibakar, Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy and Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.