Naveen Unfurls Tricolour At Idco Exhibition Ground In Bhubaneswar

Naveen Unfurls Tricolour
15

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurled the National Flag in the State-level Independence Day celebration at Idco Exhibition Ground here on Thursday.

In his keynote address, the Odisha CM said, “The State government works on the principle of 5T (Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation) and is focused on the welfare of the people of Odisha.”

Independence coincided with the partition of India, in which British India was divided along religious lines into the Dominions of India and Pakistan; the partition was accompanied by violent riots and mass casualties, and the displacement of nearly 15 million people due to religious violence.

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

