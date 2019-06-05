Naveen undergoes dental surgery at Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underwent dental surgery at the state-run Capital Hospital here on Wednesday.

According to hospital authorities, the Odisha CM underwent post core build-up filling of the upper front tooth. The surgery lasted for half an hour.

Talking to media persons soon after the surgery, the city hospital’s Dental Surgeon Dr Soumendra Sarangi said, “Earlier in December there had been root canal treatment. Today, it was the post core build-up-filling conducted in the upper front tooth.”

Sarangi also stated that the surgery was perfect and the Chief Minister was very cooperative as a patient.

It may be mentioned here that the Odisha CM prefer the state government-run Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for his treatment.