Naveen to visit Delhi on June 8

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit Delhi on June 8. This will be his first visit after assuming office for the fifth consecutive term.

During his visit, Patnaik will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate him for BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He is also scheduled to meet Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and other ministers on the occasion.

Several crucial demands including special category state status for Odisha, revision of mining royalty and financial assistance to take up restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani are likely to be raised by the Chief Minister during the meeting, sources said.

Notably, BJP led NDA formed government at the Centre for the second consecutive term after a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections. A few days after government formation, the Centre urged Odisha to join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Two days back, a delegation led by CEO of Ayushman Bharat, Dr Indu Bhusan met state health minister Naba Kishore Das and chief secretary AP Padhi and told them that Odisha should take advantage of the national health assurance scheme.

Besides, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote to the Chief Minister of Odisha to join Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.