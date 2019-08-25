Naveen to launch Nabarangpur lemongrass corridor project on Aug 28

Nabarangpur: In a bid to boost commercial cultivation and aromatic crops in Odisha, the state government has decided to make Nabarangpur the lemongrass corridor.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate this agricultural project through video conference on August 28.

According to sources, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Gajapati, Boudh and Mayurbhanj districts are quite suitable for cultivation of lemongrass.

Considering the cultivation of lemongrass, massive fields are available in Bandhugaon block of Koraput district & Tentulikhunti block in Nabarangpur district.

Reportedly, a scientific team visited different places of the district and in accordance with their report, lemongrass can be grown in semi‐arid regions receiving low to moderate rainfall. It can also grow well on medium fertile soils and moderate irrigation and Nabarangpur is suitable for that.

“Lemongrass grows well in both tropical and subtropical climates. However, ideal conditions for growing lemongrass are warm and humid climate with sufficient sunshine and evenly distributed over most part

of the year in the southern part of Odisha here. Making Nabarangpur the lemongrass corridor would strengthen the financial state of the locals and the tribal community of the district”, said Nabarangpur Collector Dr Ajit Kumar Mishra.

As the grass is easy to grow with less risk, less investment and assured income, it can gradually grow popular in Odisha particularly in Nabarnagpur and Koraput districts, an official said.