Naveen to continue campaign trail from Baripada

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday will continue his marathon campaigning for his party candidates from Baripada.

The CM will attend rallies in different places across Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur parliamentary constituencies.

As per the schedule, the Biju Janata Dal star campaigner will reach Mayurbhanj and then Jagatsinghpur later in the day today to campaign for the conch party. Patnaik will hold a roadshow at Jashipura in Mayurbhanj district.

The BJD president, during the rallies for the fourth phase elections, will urge the local residents to vote for the conch party candidates fielded from the constituencies.

While the first, second and third phase general elections were held on April 11, 18 and 23, Phase IV polls will be held on April 29.

