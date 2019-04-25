Naveen to continue campaign trail from Baripada

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday will continue his marathon campaigning for his party candidates from Baripada.

The CM will attend rallies in different places across Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur parliamentary constituencies.

<>

ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଓ ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ସଭା ସହ ଯଶିପୁରର ରୋଡ଼ ସୋ’ରେ ସାମିଲ ହେବି। ଆମ ଉପରେ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କର ଭଲପାଇବା ଓ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଏମିତି ରହିଥାଉ। କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ହୀନ ରାଜନୀତି ଆଉ ଚଳିବ ନାହିଁ। ଆସନ୍ତୁ, ଏଥର ଉଚିତ ଜବାବ ଦେବା। ଫେସବୁକ ଓ ଟୁଇଟରରେ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହାର ସିଧାପ୍ରସାରଣ। #VoteForBJDTwice pic.twitter.com/7eb72XJYVu — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 25, 2019



</>

As per the schedule, the Biju Janata Dal star campaigner will reach Mayurbhanj and then Jagatsinghpur later in the day today to campaign for the conch party. Patnaik will hold a roadshow at Jashipura in Mayurbhanj district.