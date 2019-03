Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that he would simultaneously contest from the Bijepur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district and Hinjili constituency in Ganjam district.

The BJD supremo had on yesterday hinted at the possibility of contesting polls from western Odisha.

The Chief Minister also announced the name of candidates for the Assembly polls and candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.