Naveen To Celebrate Diwali with Children at Bhubaneswar SOS village

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will pay a visit to the SOS village in today evening to celebrate Diwali with the children there.

The Chief Minister has also advised, the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, APC and officials of CMO to visit childcare institutions and celebrate Diwali with the children. Besides, all Collectors have also been asked to visit childcare institutions in their district.

This apart, the DGP, all senior police officers, and SPs have been advised to spend time in battalions and celebrate Diwali there with jawans and their family members today.

