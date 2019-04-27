Naveen to campaign in Kendrapara, Salepur today

Bhubaneswar: While today is the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase elections in Odisha, BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will conclude his marathon campaign by visiting Kendrapara and Salepur today.

The Biju Janata Dal chief is scheduled to address rallies at different places in the two parliamentary constituencies. Patnaik will also hold roadshows at various places including massive roadshows at Pattamundai, Ali, and Rajkanika. He will also hold roadshow from Kendrapara’s Jantilo to Olaver and Cuttack’s Haripur to Tangi.

The conch party’s star campaigner during the rallies for the fourth phase elections will urge the local residents to vote for BJD’s candidates fielded from the constituencies.

While the first, second and third phase general elections were held on April 11, 18 and 23, Phase IV will be held on April 29.