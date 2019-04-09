Naveen to campaign in Kalahandi today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik will visit four places in Kalahandi district today to campaign for the party’s Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates.

The BJD supremo will first visit Manikeshwari temple at Bhawaipatna from there, he will move to Lanjigarh to conduct a roadshow. He will then move on a Hi-Tech bus to campaign for BJD candidates.

Later, Patnaik will visit Narla, Jayapatana, and Biswanathpur to conduct campaigning and roadshows.

Worth mentioning here that there would be elections in four phases for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in the state, dates of which have been fixed on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.