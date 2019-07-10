Naveen to attend roadshow in Patkura on July 17

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend a roadshow in Patkura Constituency on July 17.

This was informed by Labour & Employees’ State Insurance and Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh here today. He said the BJD supremo will campaign for the party’s MLA candidate Sabitri Agarwalla.

After a landslide victory in general elections 2019, the ruling BJD in Odisha is now gearing up to acquire Patkura Assembly seat, going to poll on July 20. A meeting to discuss the strategy for the ensuing poll was recently held under the chairmanship of party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD has fielded Sabitri Agarwalla, widow of veteran politician Bed Prakash Agarwalla, as its candidate for Patkura Assembly seat. On the other hand, the BJP has fielded senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra while the Congress has fielded Jayanta Mohanty for the seat.