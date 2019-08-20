Naveen Thanks PM Modi For Fani Assistance

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional central assistance of Rs 3338.22 Crore for rebuilding Odisha after Cyclone Fani.

The Odisha CM took to the microblogging site Twitter and said: This assistance will strengthen exchequer for the restoration of infrastructure and livelihood of millions affected in the state.”

The High Level Committee (HLC), chaired by the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday approved additional central assistance to three states, which were affected by drought (rabi) of 2018-19, avalanches, hailstorms, landslides and cyclone ‘Fani’ during 2019.

The HLC approved additional central assistance of Rs. 4432.10 crore to three States from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) – Rs. 3338.22 crore to Odisha for Cyclone Fani, Rs 1029.39 crore to Karnataka for drought and Rs 64.49 crore to Himachal Pradesh for avalanches and hailstorm.

In the case of Odisha at the onset of Cyclone ‘Fani’, Rs 340.87 crore was released in advance on 29th April 2019 from SDRF. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Odisha on May 6 and announced immediate assistance of Rs. 1000 crore. In addition, an ex-gratia sum of Rs. 2 lakh were provided to next of the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to seriously injured in the Cyclone from PM’s Relief Fund.

