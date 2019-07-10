Naveen targets to make Odisha a Trillion-Dollar Economy

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released the Vision document – “Economic Possibilities for Odisha Towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy” at the secretariat here.

The document is jointly prepared by JSW Group & PwC India. Releasing the report, the Chief Minister said that Odisha, having huge natural resources, is on its way can achieve this objective through its investment by friendly policies, infra connectivity, and skilled manpower.

“Odisha will take a central role in driving national growth as a manufacturing hub. The global economy has grown over three times in the past three decades, and it is projected that it could grow more than double in size by 2050,” the CM stated.

He further stated that the potential of mineral-based industries in Odisha along with other sectors like agriculture, food processing, creative industries, MSMEs, women entrepreneurship will play an important role in making Odisha a One Trillion Dollar Economy.

Speaking on the occasion, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal emphasised upon the role of regional economies in making India a Ten Trillion Dollar Economy. He also described Odisha as the hidden gem of India.

Senior officials of State Government along with officials of both JSW Group and PwC India were also present at the ceremony.