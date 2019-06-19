Naveen supports One Nation, One Election idea

New Delhi: The BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has supported the idea of ‘One nation, One election’ at the all party meet on Wednesday.

Patnaik said there has to be a give and take attitude in the larger interest of country and matters relating to national importance. He said natural disasters may be considered as a criteria for Special Focus on States.

The Odisha Chief Minister said Biju Janata Dal has been always supportive of whatever is being done in the interest of country and its people.

On the celebratiion of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Patnaik said the Indian ideal of ‘non- violence’ or ‘Ahimsa’, be included in the preamble of India’s Constitution. By incorporating the ideal we can remind the future generations of India and the world of the profound truth of this principle, the Odisha Chief Minister said.

Naveen said no country has ever progressed without empowering half of its population. BJD will extend complete support to Women’s reservation both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Dwelling upon Aspirational Districts, Patnaik said Centre should focus on macro issues like Tele density, Banking network and Railway reach. He said micro issues may be left to the State to focus with support from Centre.

Patnaik said it is high time that there is a relook at the land acquisition laws of 2013 Act especially from the point of view of railway and road infrastructure development.

There is a need to relook into the Forest Conservation Act as far as environment protection is concerned.

Patnaik urged the Union government to treat Central and State PSUs on a equal footing for statutory requirements.