Naveen stresses on 5Ts, the new mantra of Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik provided five tips to his ministers during the State council of ministers meeting held here on Thursday.

The five tips included organising more tours, meet people and seek their suggestions, surprise visits to offices, work towards proper execution of government’s 5T, ensure transparency and efficiency by availing OSWAS.