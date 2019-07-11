Naveen stresses on 5Ts, the new mantra of Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik provided five tips to his ministers during the State council of ministers meeting held here on Thursday.
The five tips included organising more tours, meet people and seek their suggestions, surprise visits to offices, work towards proper execution of government’s 5T, ensure transparency and efficiency by availing OSWAS.
- The CM urged the ministers to conduct extensive tours in order to have a clear picture of the concerned department’s work at the grassroots level.
- Surprise visits to various government offices in order to check the proper functioning of the departments.
- Personal interaction with locals during visits to receive direct feedback and listen to grievances of the people of the area.
- To personally drive efforts to properly execute the government’s 5Ts (Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Transformation and Time).
- To ensure transparency and efficiency by availing Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) as computerisation is equally important.