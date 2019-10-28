Naveen sanctions contingency fund for police stations across state

Bhubaneswar: To provide better services to citizens under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned an additional contingency fund of Rs 17.5 crore for 587 police stations across the state.

According to a press release issued by the chief minister’s office today, all the 44 police stations under the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate will get an additional Rs 40,000 each per month, all the 142 urban police stations across the state will be given Rs 30,000 each per month, while all the 351 rural police stations will be provided Rs 20,000 each per month.

Similarly, the four Mahila police stations, five traffic police stations, fifteen railway police stations, four cyber crime police stations, one economic offence police station, one special task force police station, one human rights protection cell police station and one crime branch police station have been sanctioned an additional Rs 30,000 each per month. An additional sum of Rs 20,000 each per month will be provided to all the 15 marine police stations located along the coast of the state.

Mo Sarkar, a people-friendly programme, was launched by the chief minister on the recent Gandhi Jayanti day. Under the programme, the chief minister himself collects feedback from the people over the telephone about the service delivery of the police stations and hospitals.

Besides, senior officials are supposed to make surprise visits to these public institutions to collect feedback from the people at the ground level.