Naveen reviews flood situation, asks officials to remain alert

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked officials to monitor flood situation round the clock to ensure the safety of the people.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in view of heavy rain forecast at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the CM asked the officials to keep a close vigil on the situation round the clock.

It was decided in the meeting to rehabilitate the affected people of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Subarnapur and Kandhamal in the shelter homes where flood situation arose due to incessant rain.

The CM discussed with the collectors of the concerned districts through video conferencing and inquired about their requirements.

It was decided to send three more ODRAF teams to Bolangir town where the situation is grim due to heavy downpour.

According to the discussion at the meeting, there is a flood situation in some districts due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area of Mahanadi River. More than 10 lakh cusec water will be flowing into Mahanadi on August 15 morning.

The CM asked the Collectors of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapara districts to strengthen river bank patrolling.

Moreover, Patnaik announced seven days gratuitous relief for the affected people of Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Balangir at Rs 60 per adult per day and Rs 45 per child per day.