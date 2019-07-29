Naveen renames state Secretariat as ‘Lok Seva Bhawan’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the state Secretariat or Sachivalaya will now be called as Lok Seva Bhawan.

He made the announcement during his budget speech on Home, General Administration and Public Grievance Department today.

“I would like to use this opportunity to announce that `Sachivalaya’ or Secretariat will be called as Lok Seva Bhawan’,” he said.

He said the overall law and order and crime situation in the state remains largely under control. The simultaneous elections to Parliament and Assembly were conducted peacefully.

There has been no significant communal or student unrest. Sporadic law and order incidents on industrial, agrarian and labour fronts have been handled with tact and forbearance, he said.

Speaking about the situation relating to Left Wing Extremism, he said the situation has improved substantially during the last few years. Only a few pockets in the hilly and difficult terrains and the inter-State borders along Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh remain the areas of concern.

“During 2018. 19 hardcore CPI (Maoist) cadres were killed and in the current year, seven cadres have been killed. The opening of Gurupriya Bridge and launching of several development initiatives has given a big fillip to our efforts to integrate this “Swabhiman Anchal”,” he said.

He further stated, “All rape cases involving minors and other important cases are being treated as red-flag cases for better monitoring of investigation leading to increase in conviction rate. The State Police has been vigorously going after organised crimes and economic offences.”

“I am highly indebted to the people of our state and will continue to work hard to fulfil the aspirations of our people. In a democracy people are masters and we all exist to serve them,” Patnaik said.