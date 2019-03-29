Naveen praises Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Konark Wheel sand art in Japan

Konark Wheel sand art in Japan
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today praised sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for the beautiful representation of famous Konark Sun Temple’s wheel through his sand art in Japan.

The Padmashree awardee’s creation inspired by the iconic Konark Sun Temple in Odisha has garnered a lot of attention from people across the world.

Pattanaik shared photos and videos of his latest work from the International sand art exhibition in Japan on his Twitter handle and people can’t stop commenting about the detailing in the work.

“My sand sculpture of #Konark wheel at International #SandArt Exhibition in a sand museum in Japan. 21 artists from around the world are participating in this exhibition,” Pattanaik wrote.

Praising Sudarsan Pattnaik, the CM wrote, Appreciate @sudarsansand for beautiful representation of famous Konark wheels through his #SandArt in Japan. The sculptural marvel is finest representative of #Odisha’s craftsmanship & artistry expressed through the language of stone.”

