Naveen, PM Modi condole demise of playwright-actor Girish Karnad

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended his condolence on the demise of noted playwright-actor Girish Karnad.

Patnaik, took to Twitter to express his grief and said that the legend will be missed “in the world of literature and cinema”.

Saddened to learn about passing away of iconic actor, litterateur, playwright, Padma Shri #GirishKarnad. He will be missed in the world of literature and cinema. May his soul rest in peace. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 10, 2019



Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the death of Girish Karnad.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019



लेखक, अभिनेता और भारतीय रंगमंच के सशक्त हस्ताक्षर गिरीश कर्नाड के देहावसान के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ है। उनके जाने से हमारे सांस्कृतिक जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। उनके परिजनों और उनकी कला के अनगिनत प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019



The 81-year-old actor passed away at his residence on Lavelle road in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Jnanpith Award winner and recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Girish Karnad was one of the most noted playwrights in India.