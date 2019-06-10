Naveen, PM Modi condole demise of playwright-actor Girish Karnad

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Girish Karnad
9

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended his condolence on the demise of noted playwright-actor Girish Karnad.

Patnaik, took to Twitter to express his grief and said that the legend will be missed “in the world of literature and cinema”.

<>


</>

Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the death of Girish Karnad.

<>

Related Posts

Budget session of Odisha Assembly on June 25

Kathua rape and murder case: Six out of seven convicted

Former Puducherry CM RV Janakiraman passes away at 79


</>

<>


</>

The 81-year-old actor passed away at his residence on Lavelle road in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Jnanpith Award winner and recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Girish Karnad was one of the most noted playwrights in India.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.