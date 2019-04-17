Naveen pays tribute to Biju Babu on death anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to legendary leader and architect of modern Odisha Biju Patnaik on his 22nd death anniversary.

The CM reached the Odisha Legislative assembly at 9.30 am and paid floral tributes at the statue of his father Biju Babu on the premises.

Patnaik also took to Twitter and wrote, “My humble tributes to the architect of Modern Odisha, great leader, freedom fighter and former Odisha CM Biju Babu on his Shraddha Diwas. Inspired by the ideologies of Biju Babu, the epitome of the Odia pride and honour, we are dedicated to the service of mother, land and human beings and their development.”

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the eminent son of the soil and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik through a sculpture at Puri sea beach.

