Naveen Patnaik’s new govt: Here’s who gets which portfolios

Naveen Patnaik govt's new council of ministers: Here's who gets what
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday assigned portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues keeping Home, General Administration & Public Grievance departments with himself.

Niranjan Pujari who was holding the water resources and urban development department has been assigned finance and excise ministry while Health & Family Welfare department went to Naba Das.

Similarly, Pratap Jena is the Law, Urban Development & Panchayati Raj minister in the new government while Sushant Singh has been assigned Labour, Welfare & Rural Development.

Full list of ministers and their portfolios in the new Odisha Govt:

Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik)

Home, General Administration & Public Grievance and any other Department specifically not assigned.

Cabinet Ministers:

  1. Niranjan Pujari. — Finance, Excise.
  2. Bikram Keshari Arukha. — Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs.
  3. Prafulla Kumar Mallik. — Steel & Mines, Works.
  4. Ranendra Pratap Swain. — Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Co-operation.
  5. Padmanabha Behera. — Planning & Convergence, Commerce & Transport.
  6. Pratap Jena. — Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development.
  7. Arun Kumar Sahoo. — Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education.
  8. Sudam Marndi. — Revenue & Disaster Management
  9. Susanta Singh. — Rural Development, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance.
  10. Naba Kisore Das. — Health & Family Welfare.
  11. Tukuni Sahu. — Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

  1. Jagannath Sarka. — S.T. & S.C. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare.
  2. Dibya Shankar Mishra. — Energy; Industries; Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.
  3. Ashok Chandra Panda. — Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability.
  4. Samir Ranjan Das. — School & Mass Education.
  5. Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. — Tourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture.
  6. Premananda Nayak. — Skill Development & Technical Education.
  7. Raghunandan Das. — Water Resources, Information & Public Relations. 8. Smt Padmini Dian. — Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts.
  8. Tusharkanti Behera. — Electronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Services.

Minister of State:

  1. Prafulla Kumar Mallik. — Home.
