Naveen Patnaik’s new govt: Here’s who gets which portfolios

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday assigned portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues keeping Home, General Administration & Public Grievance departments with himself.
Niranjan Pujari who was holding the water resources and urban development department has been assigned finance and excise ministry while Health & Family Welfare department went to Naba Das.
Similarly, Pratap Jena is the Law, Urban Development & Panchayati Raj minister in the new government while Sushant Singh has been assigned Labour, Welfare & Rural Development.
Full list of ministers and their portfolios in the new Odisha Govt:
Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik)
Home, General Administration & Public Grievance and any other Department specifically not assigned.
Cabinet Ministers:
- Niranjan Pujari. — Finance, Excise.
- Bikram Keshari Arukha. — Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs.
- Prafulla Kumar Mallik. — Steel & Mines, Works.
- Ranendra Pratap Swain. — Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Co-operation.
- Padmanabha Behera. — Planning & Convergence, Commerce & Transport.
- Pratap Jena. — Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development.
- Arun Kumar Sahoo. — Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education.
- Sudam Marndi. — Revenue & Disaster Management
- Susanta Singh. — Rural Development, Labour & Employees’ State Insurance.
- Naba Kisore Das. — Health & Family Welfare.
- Tukuni Sahu. — Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti.
Ministers of State (Independent Charge):
- Jagannath Sarka. — S.T. & S.C. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare.
- Dibya Shankar Mishra. — Energy; Industries; Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.
- Ashok Chandra Panda. — Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability.
- Samir Ranjan Das. — School & Mass Education.
- Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. — Tourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture.
- Premananda Nayak. — Skill Development & Technical Education.
- Raghunandan Das. — Water Resources, Information & Public Relations. 8. Smt Padmini Dian. — Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts.
- Tusharkanti Behera. — Electronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Services.
Minister of State:
- Prafulla Kumar Mallik. — Home.