Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Chief Minister on May 29

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik will take oath as Chief Minister at the Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday, officials informed on Monday.

Accordingly, the new Council of Ministers headed by Shri Naveen Patnaik will be sworn-in at the Exhibition Ground, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik had tendered the resignation of the Council of Ministers headed by him on May 24. The Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Naveen Patnaik and his colleagues in the Council of Ministers to continue in office till a new Council of Ministers are sworn-in.

Patnaik met the Governor and conveyed that he has been elected as the Leader of BJD Legislature Party.

After being satisfied that the Biju Janata Dal commands a majority in Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Governor extended an invitation to the BJD Supremo to form the new Government.

Patnaik accepted the invitation of the Governor.