Naveen Not To Celebrate Holi In Memory Of Pulwama Martyrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that he will not celebrate Holi tomorrow, as a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack.

Patnaik has also requested the well-wishers not to throng to his residence (Naveen Niwas) here for Holi celebrations.

Notably, 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the terrorist attack at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February this year. Two Odia jawans – Manoj Kumar Behera and Prasanna Kumar Sahu – were among the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the deadliest attack.

Earlier, Naveen had skipped celebrating Holi in 2016 due to the drought situation in Odisha, and in 2014 due to the cyclone ‘Phailin’.