Naveen Not To Celebrate Holi In Memory Of Pulwama Martyrs

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen Not To Celebrate Holi
File Pic
14

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that he will not celebrate Holi tomorrow,  as a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack.

Patnaik has also requested the well-wishers not to throng to his residence (Naveen Niwas) here for Holi celebrations.

Related Posts

BJP Announces Candidates For 99 Assembly Constituencies Of…

BJP announces candidates’ list for ten LS seats of Odisha

PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again, Advani left out

Notably, 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the terrorist attack at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February this year. Two Odia jawans – Manoj Kumar Behera and Prasanna Kumar Sahu – were among the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the deadliest attack.

Earlier, Naveen had skipped celebrating Holi in 2016 due to the drought situation in Odisha, and in 2014 due to the cyclone ‘Phailin’.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.