Naveen not to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; here’s why

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi as the oath-taking of newly-elected members of Odisha Assembly is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The newly elected members of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly will take oath here tomorrow and the leader of the house, chief minister Naveen Patnaik, will remain present during the occasion, sources said.

However, Naveen Patnaik, who took oath today as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the record fifth term, has conveyed his good wishes to the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony for the second consecutive term will be held tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council. High-profile leaders and guests have been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.