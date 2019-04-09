Naveen meets Odisha CEO over KALIA fund disbursal

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar restriction imposed on disbursal of KALIA fund to farmers.

Patnaik, accompanied by senior party leaders Bhartruhari Mahtab and Prasanna Patasani, met the Odisha CEO and urged him to start distribution of financial assistance under the KALIA scheme to farmers in two weeks of time.

Soon after the meeting with the CEO, Patnaik said, “I had come here to meet the Chief Electoral Officer about a strong complaint of the election office stopping our Government’s KALIA scheme for the farmers. There’s no restriction on PM-KISAN scheme but KALIA Scheme disbursal has been stalled.”

“KALIA scheme is very important for farmers, particularly during the season, when they require those funds desperately,” Patnaik added.

“I am also very disappointed to see that the BJP has complained to the Election Commission about KALIA scheme. The farmers will give them a befitting reply,” the BJD chief further said.