Naveen meets Australian Consul General Andrew Ford

Bhubaneswar: Australian Consul General Andrew Ford today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Lok Seva Bhawan here and discussed on matters related to the development of relationships between Odisha and Australia.

Soon after meeting the Odisha CM, Ford said: “The reason I was meeting the Chief Minister today was because, Australia has in the last four to five months, has set up a new Consulate General in Kolkata. That Consulate General covers 13 eastern and north-eastern states of India, including Odisha.”

“I was very keen to talk to the Chief Minister and explain to him, how greatly we are interested in further developing the relationships with the State (Odisha). We are interested particularly in areas such as mining, mining equipment technology and services, education, tourism and health,” Ford said adding they also talked about a development project Water for Women which is being supported by Australia. The project helps provide marginalised communities with water sanitation and health.

“The Chief Minister was very pleased and interested to hear about Australia’s enthusiasm for investing in his State and encouraged us to further follow up on that. We will continue to do so,” Ford added.