Naveen likely to take oath as CM for record 5th term on Monday

Bhubaneswar: After the announcement of 2019 general election results, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday tendered his resignation to Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Accordingly, the Odisha Governor accepted the resignation tendered by Naveen Patnaik and resignation of his council of Ministers in order to enable the formation of new Council of Ministers following the results of the General Elections- 2019 to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Lal, has also requested Patnaik and his Council of Ministers to continue in office till the date the new Council of Ministers is sworn in.

According to reports, the new the eagerly awaited swearing-in ceremony of the fifth stint is mulled to be held on Monday.