Naveen likely to contest polls from Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major political development, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today said that he is considering to contest elections from Western Odisha.

Naveen said that he is seriously considering to stand from Western Odisha as ‘Loka Kabi’ Padmashri Haladhar Nag, students and women’s and several leaders of the region have requested him.

In the first and second term, Naveen won from Aska parliament constituency. He then won four times from Hinjli assembly constituency.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.