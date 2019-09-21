Naveen lays foundation stone of Ayurvedic hospital at Sri Sri University campus

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of an ayurvedic hospital at Sri Sri University campus at Naraj here on Saturday.

The foundation stone of the 300-bedded hospital at the campus was laid by Patnaik in the presence of Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that a new AYUSH hospital will soon come up in Dhenkanal district. He further stated that around five ayurvedic hospitals and 800 clinics are functioning across the state.

Ayurveda, a five thousand old traditions in the country, its therapies and practices can substantially improve wellness, provide better health services and promote health tourism, the CM added.